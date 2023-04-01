ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New $30.47 Million Investment in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,639,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,471,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Prime Medicine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of PRME traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 196,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

