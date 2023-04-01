ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 2,246 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ANSYS worth $20,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 629.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 362,501 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 57.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after buying an additional 176,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 221.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,120,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 53.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,406,000 after buying an additional 143,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.80. 726,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,778. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.84 and its 200 day moving average is $254.91.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

