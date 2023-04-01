ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 2,627 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $16,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $67,821,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 213,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,146,000 after acquiring an additional 159,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,367,733,000 after buying an additional 90,871 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.36. The company had a trading volume of 192,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,646. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.22.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

