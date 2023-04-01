ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,176 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Toast worth $26,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $17.75. 5,174,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,223. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.80. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $155,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $155,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,019,098.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,930,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,086 in the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

