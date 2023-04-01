ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,490,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 2.7 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,130,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,057. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.24%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

