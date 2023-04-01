Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.50.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $228.87 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $148.93 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.