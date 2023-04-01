Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Up 13.7% in March

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Associated Capital Group Stock Performance
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.
