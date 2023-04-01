Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.
Astra Space Trading Down 12.4 %
Shares of Astra Space stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Astra Space from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
About Astra Space
Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
