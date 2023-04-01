Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Astra Space Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of Astra Space stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Astra Space from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Astra Space

About Astra Space

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Astra Space by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,889,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 466,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Astra Space by 49.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,545,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Astra Space by 134.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,567,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 247,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 188,221 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

