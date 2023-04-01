Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Astra Space Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of ASTR opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.24. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astra Space by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 206,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,448 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astra Space Company Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Astra Space from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

