Athena Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.4% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,193. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

