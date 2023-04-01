Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares trading hands.

Atlas Mara Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a market cap of £108,926.95 and a PE ratio of -0.24.

Atlas Mara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Mara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Mara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.