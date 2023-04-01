Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADP traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,690. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.17 and a 200 day moving average of $235.47. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

