Autus Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $376.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

