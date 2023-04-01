Avalanche Price Tops $17.73 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $17.73 or 0.00062346 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.78 billion and $189.32 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,969,053 coins and its circulating supply is 325,906,333 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

