Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Boosted by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

AVUS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. 294,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,840. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $79.07.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

