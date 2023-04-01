Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Shares Down 10.2%

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.50. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.01.

Avantium Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.93.

Avantium Company Profile

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium Catalysis, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

