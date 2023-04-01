Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,710,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 12,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Avantor Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,060,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Avantor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

