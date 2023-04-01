Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.39) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.93) to GBX 560 ($6.88) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 546 ($6.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 519.43 ($6.38).
Aviva Stock Performance
LON AV opened at GBX 404.20 ($4.97) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 438.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 434.07. The firm has a market cap of £11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,039.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38.
Aviva Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva
In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,702.76). In other news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.11), for a total transaction of £1,341,055.04 ($1,647,690.18). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,702.76). Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
