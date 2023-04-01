Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.39) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.93) to GBX 560 ($6.88) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 546 ($6.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 519.43 ($6.38).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Performance

LON AV opened at GBX 404.20 ($4.97) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 438.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 434.07. The firm has a market cap of £11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,039.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38.

Aviva Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is -7,948.72%.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,702.76). In other news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.11), for a total transaction of £1,341,055.04 ($1,647,690.18). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,702.76). Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aviva

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.