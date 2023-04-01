Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 460,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,272.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXFOF. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research lowered Axfood AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

AXFOF opened at $27.61 on Friday. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.