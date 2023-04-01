Axie Infinity Price Reaches $8.51 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $983.98 million and approximately $37.62 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $8.51 or 0.00029856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018152 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00201045 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,513.65 or 1.00024189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,612,959 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.42407033 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $39,967,510.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.