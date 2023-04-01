AxoGen’s (AXGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Stock Up 2.4 %

AXGN opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $402.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AxoGen by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.