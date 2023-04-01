B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in B2Gold by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,108,000 after buying an additional 13,697,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in B2Gold by 215.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,736,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP raised its stake in B2Gold by 233.3% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.14.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 11,371,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,104,203. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.