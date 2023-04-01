BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,444 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

BAE Systems stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.