Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Up 25.1% in March

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 252,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 261.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Balchem Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $126.48. 112,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.