Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.9% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,088,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 62,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

