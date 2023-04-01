Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Bancor has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $91.37 million and $3.13 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,212,991 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,179,999.2409126. The last known price of Bancor is 0.57066642 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 334 active market(s) with $3,730,907.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

