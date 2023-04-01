Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 13,135 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.21% of Carrier Global worth $73,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 129.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 185.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.5 %

CARR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

