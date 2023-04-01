Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 451 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $66,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.08. 507,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,056. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.98. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

