Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,982 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Adobe were worth $141,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.12 and its 200 day moving average is $333.89. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

