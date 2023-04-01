Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,874 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $41,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of A stock traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $138.34. 2,579,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,260. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

