Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $48.59 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $48,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,711,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,671,116. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.