Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 531.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,751 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $81,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.22. 3,873,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.61. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $197.56. The firm has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

