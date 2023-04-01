Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 21,766 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv worth $55,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,874,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.