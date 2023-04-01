Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 23,762 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 23,762 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in FedEx were worth $35,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.49. 1,654,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,674. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.46. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.