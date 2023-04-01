Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,696,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,650 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Aflac were worth $193,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 225.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after buying an additional 745,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. 2,709,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

