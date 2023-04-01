Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of BACHY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. 23,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

