Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Bank of Communications Stock Performance
BKFCF stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.
