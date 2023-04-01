Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in March

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Bank of South Carolina

In other news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $43,838.63. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $95,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $46,952.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $142,740.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,838.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,031.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,652 shares of company stock worth $100,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of BKSC stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.41. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

