Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Head-To-Head Survey

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions -2.36% -15.60% -4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baosheng Media Group and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.76%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Research Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million N/A -$6.75 million N/A N/A Research Solutions $32.93 million 1.78 -$1.63 million ($0.03) -67.00

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Baosheng Media Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

