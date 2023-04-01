Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

