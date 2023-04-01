Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,463,000. Atlassian makes up about 24.1% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Atlassian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Insider Activity

Atlassian Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $1,073,304.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,471,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $1,073,304.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,471,568.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,101 shares of company stock worth $41,881,374. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,758. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $318.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

