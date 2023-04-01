Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Takes $6.93 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 3.1% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.59. 308,149 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.33. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

