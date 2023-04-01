Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,218,800 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 5,004,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42,188.0 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance

OTCMKTS BJCHF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. Beijing Capital International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

About Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

