Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.