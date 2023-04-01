Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.