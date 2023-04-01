Berenberg Bank Trims Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Target Price to GBX 1,155

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,560 ($19.17) to GBX 1,155 ($14.19) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

About Ceres Power

(Get Rating)

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.