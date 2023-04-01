Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 10.6% in March

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Price Performance

NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $602.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.22.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.48%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

