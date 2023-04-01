Beta Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.99 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $61.76 million and $3.99 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

