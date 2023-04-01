Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Update

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.0 days.

Better Collective A/S Stock Performance

Better Collective A/S stock remained flat at $13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Better Collective A/S has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Better Collective A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

