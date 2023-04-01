Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTXGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTTX stock remained flat at $0.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTXGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.