Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTTX stock remained flat at $0.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

About Better Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

