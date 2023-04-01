BetterWealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BetterWealth LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

